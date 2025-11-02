The 2025 World Series was a seven-game epic that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers best the Toronto Blue Jays and earn their second championship in a row. Los Angeles outfielder Kiké Hernandez was ecstatic to help his club secure the Commissioner’s Trophy, and did not hold back when speaking about the series' place in baseball history.

“This World Series was epic,” Hernandez told SportsNet LA. “It was one of the best ever, and we had one of the best Game 7s of all time. I'm just incredibly proud to be part of this group.”

This year’s iteration of the Fall Classic included two extra-inning games, a winner-take-all Game 7, and several clutch moments from both squads. Los Angeles trailed 3-2 through the first five contests, but won two straight road games to clinch the series.

Hernandez was involved in one of Game 7’s more critical plays. With the affair tied and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Hernandez collided with outfielder Andy Pages while chasing an Ernie Clement fly ball. Pages made the grab, and Hernandez went tumbling to the ground. The bases were loaded at the time of the play. Had Clement ripped a base hit, the Blue Jays would have clinched in walk-off fashion.

“Everyone talks about the Dodgers and how much money we spend and how we’re supposed to do this, and all this stuff,” Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “I tell you what, man. You can’t buy the character, the heart and the willingness to do things that other people wouldn’t do.”

The Dodgers are the first team in MLB to win back-to-back titles since the New York Yankees won three consecutive championships from 1998 to 2000.

“It doesn’t just take money to win games,” said Los Angeles second baseman Miguel Rojas, who drilled a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7. “You need the right people. You need guys who buy into the model. You need guys who fit the mold.”

This year’s World Series was one for the ages, and the Dodgers ultimately overcame a Blue Jays team that was two outs away from winning their first championship since 1993.