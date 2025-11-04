Count Blake Snell of the Los Angeles Dodgers joining a worldwide craze. Outside of thinking about a three-peat with Shohei Ohtani and company, the World Series champion brought out two more numbers while on the parade bus: Six seven.

The starting pitcher held his hands out away from his body. He then lowered one hand while raising the other, mimicking the “6-7” hand gesture children even adults are doing.

Blake Snell did the thing 🫵 pic.twitter.com/xf32euVE65 — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Perhaps Snell directed that toward kids present at the Downtown Los Angeles victory parade. He also talked about doing the viral meme.

But when Snell did it in front of Spectrum Los Angeles, the crowd cheered even louder as the victory bus rolled along.

“I've been waiting my whole life to do this. This is lit … This is lit as f—. Sorry,” Snell said live on camera.

Snell came over via the National League rival San Francisco Giants in Nov. 2024. He instantly worked his way into the starting pitching rotation and earned his first-ever WS ring.

Snell endured a rough start in Game 5, though, by allowing two straight home runs to start the game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He ultimately adjusted and became a part of this championship winning team.

Blake Snell not the only viral Dodgers moment in World Series parade

Snell wasn't even the most talked about Dodgers star during the celebration through DTLA.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto stunned the crowd by revealing he speaks fluent English — addressing the Dodgers crowd with his non-primary language. Ohtani also spoke to Dodgers Blue without needing an interpreter.

Mookie Betts shared an emotional message about winning his fourth ring. But Kike Hernandez delivered the ultimate mic drop moment.

The Dodgers outfielder dropped multiple F-bombs about describing this new dynasty.

“Yes, we’re a mother-effin’ dynasty, baby…I want to take this time to apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody,” Hernandez told the crowd. “The three-time champ does whatever the f— he wants!”

From “6-7” to Hernandez channeling UFC fighter Connor McGregor, the Dodgers provided multiple viral moments for their loyal fanbase.