The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2025 World Series with a thrilling 5-4 Game 7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, and an unlikely hero rose to the occasion when the group had their backs against the wall.

Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas cranked a solo home run off of Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman to tie the contest with one out in the top of the ninth. The long ball gave Los Angeles an instant jolt of electricity, and third baseman Max Muncy was moved from seeing his teammate enjoy a clutch moment.

“He's the ultimate team guy,” Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy told ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, “and for him to get that home run to tie it up, it brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it.”

The Dodgers' lineup had struggled throughout the night. Collectively, they went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Rojas’ home run was his first extra-base hit of the entire postseason.

The 36-year-old veteran was sure to credit his team for gutting through a long season filled with pressure when all was said and done.

“I know everybody says we’re probably ruining baseball because we got so much talent…,” Rojas told SportsNet LA, “but how about starting the year in Japan and playing the longest season ever?”

Rojas and the Dodgers are the first team to win back-to-back championships since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000.

“To do what we’ve done in this span of time is pretty remarkable,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Andy McCullough of The Athletic. “I guess let the pundits and all the fans talk about if it’s a dynasty or not, but I’m pretty happy with where we’re at.”