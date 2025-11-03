With the Los Angeles Dodgers' dynasty going strong after a second straight World Series, this time over the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games, the goal now is to go for a third consecutive title. While the Dodgers will look to make further moves to win another championship, there is no doubt that Shohei Ohtani is also already thinking about next season.

As Los Angeles is celebrating the World Series win over the Blue Jays on Monday in the city parade, Ohtani would be asked if it's the “new norm” to capture the title when in the postseason, since he's only been twice and won both times.

“I'm already thinking about the third time we're going to do this,” Ohtani said through an interpreter, via MLB.

"I'm already thinking about the third time we're going to do this." Shohei Ohtani already has his eyes on a third championship



Ohtani had a productive postseason, hitting eight home runs, driving in 14 runners, to go along with a .265 batting average. He also pitched in four games, including Game 7 of the World Series, where he was in 2.1 innings, striking out three batters, walking two, and letting go of three earned runs.

Still, he would speak during the parade on the excitement of celebrating the title with the fans.

“It's really nice to be able to win the game, obviously, and also just to be surrounded by all these amazing fans. So I'm really taking it in and enjoying it,” Ohtani said.

Shohei Ohtani is enjoying every moment of his second World Series championship parade

Dodgers' Shohai Ohtani on how impressive Yoshinobu Yamamoto was

If there was a player other than Ohtani and others that was impressive, it was Dodgers pitcher and World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He appeared three times in the World Series, but the last two games weren't few and far between as he pitched six strong innings in Game 6 and then 2.2 innings in Game 7 to stall Toronto from scoring to get the win.

One person who was giving Yamamoto his flowers was Ohtani, saying how “impressed” and even “honored” it is to play alongside him.

“I'm just so impressed, and, you know, really honored to be playing along with him from the growth that he experienced after his first year, to be able to, you know, really without him, we couldn't have won it, so I'm really honored and really proud of him,” Ohtani said.

Ohtani and Yamamoto look to help Los Angeles go for three straight titles next season.