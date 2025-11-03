When it comes to the Los Angeles Dodgers, there's Shohei Ohtani and then there's everyone else.

Sure, the team is absolutely loaded with talent, with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman both having MVPs, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto will soon join Blake Snell on the Cy Young list before his career comes to an end. But the Dodgers were just a good team before Ohtani joined the club, with the team now very much in play to become MLB's new generational dynasty, whether other fans like it or not.

But for that to happen, the Dodgers need to win more than two World Series championships, which Ohtani assured fans remains the goal heading into 2026 at their Championship Celebration.

Article Continues Below

“Hello, hello. I want to say that I'm so proud of this team, and I want to say that you guys are the greatest fans in the world,” Ohtani declared. “I'm ready to get another ring next year. Let's go!”

As arguably the best player in baseball, and maybe the best athlete in the world regardless of sport period, Ohtani has more than just the Dodgers on his back: he has the weight of living up to the legacy he's crafted. If he can continue to bash around 50 home runs a year while being a top-4 pitcher for Los Angeles, then not only will the Dodgers remain firmly in the mix for the World Series every single year, but Ohtani will continue to be the odds-on favorite to win the NL MVP for the foreseeable future. Considering Ohtani's track record, that feels like a distinct possibility.