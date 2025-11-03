The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second straight title when they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a 5-4 Game 7 epic. According to Fox, it was the most-watched Fall Classic game since 2017, when the Dodgers fell to the Houston Astros in seven games.

“25,984,000 viewers tuned in for the @Dodgers back-to-back, dramatic clinch of the Fall Classic across FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX Sports streaming services – the most since 2017,” Fox Sports PR tweeted.

“On FOX, #WorldSeries Game 7 peaked with 31,543,000 viewers from 11:30-11:45 PM ET.”

“Numbers are according to Nielsen Panel Only Fast Nationals and Adobe Analytics; Final viewership information is expected Tuesday, Nov. 4.”

After trailing the series 3-2, Los Angeles won two straight road games to clinch.

By doing so, the Dodgers became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the New York Yankees won three straight championships from 1998 to 2000.

“We just never gave up, kept fighting, pitching our [butts] off, hitting, taking great at-bats, finally punched through there,” Dodgers catcher Will Smith told Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com. “Man, that was a fight for seven games.”

Article Continues Below

Yoshinobu Yamamoto took home World Series MVP. The 27-year-old threw 96 pitches in a Game 6 win, and then came out of the bullpen to deliver 2.2 innings of scoreless work in the club’s Game 7 triumph.

“I got a text last night that Yama was getting treatment to be ready for today,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told Tyler Kepner of The Athletic.. “I kind of scoffed at it, like, ‘That’s great, he really cares, but the likelihood of that is pretty low.’

“And then today he got treatment again and said, ‘Hey, I feel really good, I’m able to go out and give at least an inning and we’ll see how my stuff holds.’ For him to have the same stuff that he had the night before is really the greatest accomplishment I’ve ever seen on a major-league baseball field.”

The Dodgers will hold their championship parade on Monday.