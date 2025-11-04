The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2025 World Series parade had everything—confetti, champagne, and championship swagger. Yet no moment lit up social media quite like Kiké Hernández’s now-viral Conor McGregor impersonation that instantly became the defining soundbite of the celebration.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the video of the veteran utility man delivering his unfiltered, NSFW message to all the Dodgers haters.

“I would like to take this time to apologize… to absolutely f*cking nobody!”

“I would like to take this time to apologize… to absolutely fucking nobody!”pic.twitter.com/BiKjJPa2hm — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The clip spread quickly, capturing Hernández at his most charismatic and unrestrained. With sunglasses on and microphone in hand, the 34-year-old ignited the Dodger Stadium crowd with swagger that reflected his team’s consecutive World Series titles. The moment perfectly embodied the Dodgers dynasty celebration—bold, joyful, and unapologetically confident.

Article Continues Below

Hernández’s McGregor-inspired moment drew from the UFC icon’s infamous post-fight speech, but its message resonated far beyond the octagon. For baseball fans, it captured the essence of a franchise that’s learned to win its own way. The Dodgers, once labeled as spenders, now stand as proof that sustained success comes from depth, development, and culture. His words embodied a team fully aware of its greatness — and unapologetic about it.

For Hernández, the fiery speech capped off a postseason of redemption. After struggling through much of the regular season, he became a valuable October contributor once again—hitting .250 with timely defense and leadership in the dugout. His passion resonated deeply with Dodgers fans who view him as the emotional heartbeat of the clubhouse.

The moment instantly defined the Dodgers’ parade atmosphere. Hernández’s trademark humor and flair gave fans a reason to erupt in laughter and pride. It was bold, infectious, and perfectly matched the confident, dynasty-defining energy that has come to represent this new era Dodgers baseball.

By the end of the parade, the clip had swept across outlets from Jomboy Media to Bleacher Report, sealing Hernández’s words as the defining moment of the day. It wasn’t just a celebration — it was a declaration that Dodgers baseball is here to stay.