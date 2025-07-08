It came as a surprise to some when Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was selected for the All-Star game, but it was made clear the type of distinction that he received from Commissioner Rob Manfred. With the Dodgers' star in Kershaw sneaking into the All-Star game, it's a “legends” pick, garnering a response from the 37-year-old.

The honor will make it the 11th time that Kershaw will appear in the MLB All-Star game in what has been an illustrious career on the mound. Kershaw would be honest about the selection, saying that it's “weird,” while also making sure to acknowledge how “cool” it is as well, according to ESPN.

“I didn't really actually know that was a thing,” Kershaw said. “At the end of the day, it's weird, but it's cool, so I'm just going to enjoy it.”

Kershaw has only started in nine games this season, recording a 3.43 ERA and 32 strikeouts while having a 4-0 record. Before Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, he would say that while he doesn't want to take it for granted, he did not “deserve to get to go this season.”

“You never take for granted getting to go to an All-Star Game, regardless of the circumstances,” Kershaw said. “Obviously, I don't deserve to get to go this season. I haven't pitched very much.”

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw speaks further on the All-Star honors

A milestone was reached in his career for Kershaw as he struck out his 3,000th batter for the Dodgers earlier in July, joining a legendary club of pitchers in history. However, his season has been frustrating in a way since he made his season debut on May 17, recovering from many injuries, which has been a recurring situation in his career.

“I don't know what's going to happen in the future,” Kershaw said. “I really have no idea when it comes to the years beyond this one, so I'm just trying to enjoy it, trying to be part of a really good team this year. We've still got a lot to accomplish, and we still have October. It's really hard to look at stuff individually when you're trying to accomplish something as a team.”

Still, Kershaw will be honored by the MLB as its Legends pick in the All-Star Game, with the last time the league utilized that method being in 2022 when Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were selected.

“I'll never pass up that opportunity,” Kershaw said. “It's a tremendous honor. Super thankful to get to go. Regardless of the situation or how I maybe snuck into the All-Star Game, it's pretty cool to get to be able to go.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is 56-36, which puts them first in the NL West as they finish up the current series against the Brewers on Tuesday and Wednesday.