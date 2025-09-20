On Friday, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw partially called it quits after finishing his final regular-season start. This comes after he announced he will be retiring after the end of this season, following a nearly 20-year career with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers defeated the SF Giants 6-3. A game in which Kershaw finished with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. As if to put an exclamation point, Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Dodgers a two-run lead.

Afterward, Kershaw provided a deep insight into where his head is at, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Ultimately, Kershaw said that he is virtually wiped out mentally, but knows that October is coming.

“I’m kind of mentally exhausted today, honestly, but it’s the best feeling in the world now,” Clayton Kershaw said. “We got a win, we clinched a playoff berth, I got to stand on that mound one last time. I just can’t be more grateful.”

In addition to his final regular-season win, the Dodgers clinched a playoff spot. Their magic number is now down to four as they look to clinch the NL West Division. Currently, the Dodgers are 87-67 and are four games ahead of the San Diego Padres.

Also, they are looking to repeat as World Series Champions.

Clayton Kershaw may have his work cut out for him in October

When it comes to how Kershaw will perform in the playoffs, it truly remains up in the air. Given all that he has accomplished, he has been hampered by injuries and inconsistency.

Last year, Kershaw had to undergo toe surgery along with knee and shoulder surgeries. Even though he has been fairly decent this season, Kershaw could run the risk of additional injuries flaring up in the playoffs. Plus, Kershaw hasn't always been on top of his game in October.

His career playoff ERA of 4.49, which is higher than his regular season average of 2.54. Also, Kershaw didn't pitch a single in the 2024 postseason due to injury. Furthermore, he will have to compete for a spot with a rotation that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow.