The crowd waited in anticipation as Clayton Kershaw delivered a 2-2 pitch to Rafael Devers in the top of the fifth inning Friday. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ star was making the last home start of his remarkable career after announcing his retirement. And his final regular season pitch at Dodger Stadium was a called strike three. The crowd roared as Kershaw circled the mound, taking in the moment.

Dave Roberts called timeout and left the dugout as teammates began congratulating the 37-year-old starter. Kershaw had thrown 91 pitches for the first time in nearly two months. He allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six batters in 4.1 innings. And it was time to take him out of the game for the last time in Los Angeles.

The future Hall of Famer spent his entire 18-year career with LA and his final regular season stats at Dodger Stadium are awe-inspiring. After Friday’s outing against the Giants, Kershaw has thrown a total of 1,479.2 innings in Los Angeles. He will retire with a 2.26 ERA, 0.985 WHIP and 1,651 strikeouts at home during the regular season, per Blake Harris on X.

Clayton Kershaw's Dodger Stadium career ends on high note

Kershaw is scheduled to make one more start this season. He’ll pitch in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners on September 26. And Roberts plans to use Kershaw in the postseason. But the legendary lefty walked off the mound at Dodger Stadium for the last time during the regular season Friday.

Kershaw’s career began in 2008. His remarkable resume includes a World Series championship, an NL MVP Award, three Cy Young Awards, a Triple Crown, five ERA titles and 11 All-Star Games. Kershaw also joined the exclusive 3,000 strikeout club earlier this season.

While the 18th-year veteran would finish strong, he got off on the wrong foot in his final home start. Heliot Ramos hit a leadoff home run, giving San Francisco an early 1-0 lead. But Kershaw would settle down. Despite allowing eight base runners, he left the game with the Dodgers trailing by just one run.

Kershaw’s teammates would then pick him up. Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning and Mookie Betts followed him with a solo shot. The back-to-back bombs off Giants starter Robbie Ray put the Dodgers up 5-2 and took Kershaw off the hook for a loss.

Los Angeles would go on to win the game 6-3, clinching a playoff berth. With the no decision Kershaw will retire with a 117-42 home record. His career at Dodger Stadium fittingly ended on a strikeout.