On Friday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitched his final regular season at Dodger Stadium. As the icing on the cake, the Dodgers clinched a playoff spot in their quest to repeat as World Series champions.

Afterward, Kershaw received nothing but adulation from the fans. Additionally, he got major props from at least one other LA sporting icon. NBA legend and Dodgers owner Magic Johnson took to social media to say Kershaw belongs in Cooperstown.

“Cookie and I enjoyed watching@Dodgers legend, baseball great, and definitive future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw’s last regular season start! We were so happy to be at Dodger Stadium tonight to show our appreciation for Clayton’s 19 years with the Dodgers organization. He pitched a great game with 6 strikeouts!”

Cookie and I enjoyed watching @Dodgers legend, baseball great, and definitive future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw’s last regular season start! We were so happy to be at Dodger Stadium tonight to show our appreciation for Clayton’s 19 years with the Dodgers organization. He… pic.twitter.com/4SZNJTqJmB — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 20, 2025

Altogether, Kershaw pitched 4.1 innings and came away with 6 strikeouts in a 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. His final regular season strikeout came against Giants DH Rafael Devers.

Johnson has been a part owner since 2012. Under his tenure, Los Angeles has won two World Series titles in 2020 and 2024. Both of which Kershaw was an instrumental contributor on the mound. Since 2007, Kershaw has been in Los Angeles and has accomplished plenty.

Overall, he has won three Cy Young Awards, became an 11-time All-Star, a Gold Glove Award, and the 2011 Pitching Triple Crown.

Furthermore, Kershaw is one of only 20 pitchers in MLB history to achieve 3,000 career strikeouts.

Magic Johnson's involvement with the Dodgers

From the time he took on an ownership role, Johnson has hands on, much as he is with his other business ventures. His presence as being an NBA Legend who led the Lakers to five titles in the 1980s helps in obvious ways.

While he is not involved in day-to-day operations, he nevertheless is very engaged with the players, fans, and team sponsors. Plus, Johnson sits on the board of the Dodgers Foundation that overseas the teams' philanthropic endeavors.

Not only that, but Johnson is the first African American co-owner of a MLB team.