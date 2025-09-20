When Clayton Kershaw announced that the Los Angeles Dodgers' September 19 showdown against the San Francisco Giants would be his final home start before an offseason retirement, it instantly made the contest a must-watch for fans of baseball, Los Angeles sports, or sports history in general.

Taking the mound to incredible fanfare from a sold-out crowd as Fun.'s “We Are Young” played over the soundsystem, Kershaw looked a little shaky early on but rounded into form in the middle innings after the Giants manufactured a second run mid-way through the third, entering the fifth inning with Rafael Devers before a series of righties, when coupled with a high pitch count, would almost certainly end his evening.

Would Kershaw give up another run and end his final start on a sour note? Or would the first-ballot Hall of Famer take down Devers swinging, adding a final K to his impressive collection, with stands at over 3,000 all in Dodgers blue?

Well, as it turns out, Devers didn't even get a chance to swing, watching his final out wiz by and Kershaw walk off into history.

Clayton Kershaw's Strikeout … Walking off the Mound at Dodger Stadium. 😥#FridayNightBaseball pic.twitter.com/NkeqeLYbS8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 20, 2025

Now understandably, when that ball was called a strike and Kershaw walked off the mound like The Man with No Name, Dodger Stadium went absolutely ballistic, with tears falling into the smiles of fans knowing they'd just seen something historic.

Will Kershaw pitch at Dodger Stadium again? Potentially so, be that as a starter or a relief option coming out of the bullpen, but for one mid-September night in Los Angeles, Kershaw got to have his moment, and what a moment it was.