The New England Patriots are facing the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a massive AFC East game, that will help determine who wins that division this season. Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is taking the game seriously. He arrived to the stadium shirtless and wearing no shoes, on a snowy day in New England.

Patriots WR Mack Hollins arriving to work today:

pic.twitter.com/86gENOa3bj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2025

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, showing Hollins walking through the parking lot without a shirt on as snow was gently falling.

New England is 11-2 on the season, and can win the AFC East with a victory over Buffalo on Sunday. The Bills meanwhile are 9-4, and hoping to keep hope alive for another division crown.

This season, Hollins has 440 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions.

Patriots hope for a big win on Sunday against the Bills

The Patriots and their coaches know that they will be getting the best shot from the Bills on Sunday. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel stressed all week how much is riding on the game.

“I just got here. So again, I know that they've won the division five years in a row. I don't think there was really much of a rivalry for those years. Maybe not, I don't know. I wasn't paying any attention to it. I'm just focused on a very good football team, that is used to winning. They're determined, they're resilient and we'll have to be at our best,” Vrabel said at his press conference earlier in the week.

The Patriots enter the game with 10 consecutive wins. It's been awhile since New England was able to win the AFC East. The Patriots have had three head coaches in as many years, as Jerod Mayo was fired in 2024 after just one season.

New England and Buffalo play Sunday at 1:00 ET. The Bills have won back-to-back games.