The Los Angeles Dodgers punctuated their game Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium in epic fashion. With nobody on the bases and an out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Will Smith was sent to the plate as a pinch hitter and delivered the goods for Los Angeles.

Up against one of the best closers in the big leagues in the 2025 MLB season, Smith took a two-strike 90 mph fastball pitch from Padres reliever Robert Suarez deep for a walk-off 377-foot home run that broke a 3-3 tie and gave Los Angeles the 4-3 victory.

Will Smith gets Dodger Stadium jumping! #Walkoff pic.twitter.com/bmgRBIHH79 — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

With that thundering home run from Smith, the Dodgers extended their win streak to five games, which dates back to the previous series at home against the San Francisco Giants. Of course, the victory also gave Dodgers fans even more bragging rights, particularly in the National League West division.

“Dodgers always owning Padres 🥲,” said a fan.

“Nothing like a walk off home run. Will Smith is the man!,” another commenter on social media shared.

“That was unbelievable. He is HIM! 👏🏼,” added an X (formerly Twitter) user.

Article Continues Below

“What a moment! Will Smith absolutely crushed that walk-off home run. Dodger Stadium must have been electric! #GoDodgers,” a different comment read.

“Damn. Smith is on a heater now! Beautiful homer last night now this walk . 🔥,” posted a fan.

Interestingly enough, up until that faceoff against Suarez, Smith was just 1-for-10 in his career versus the pitcher, though, he only had a strikeout in those at-bats.

In any case, the Dodgers are having all the fun so far in the Padres series. Los Angeles has now won eight of its last eight games and improved to 46-29. With the San Francisco Giants' loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night, the Dodgers have widened their lead again atop the division to 4.5 games.

Suarez absorbed the pitching loss for the Padres while Justin Wrobleski got the win on the mound after tossing allowing two earned runs on four hits through five innings of work.

The Dodgers will look to complete a sweep of the Padres this Thursday night with Yoshinobu Yamamoto scheduled to start in the finale.