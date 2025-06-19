The Los Angeles Dodgers punctuated their game Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium in epic fashion. With nobody on the bases and an out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Will Smith was sent to the plate as a pinch hitter and delivered the goods for Los Angeles.

Up against one of the best closers in the big leagues in the 2025 MLB season, Smith took a two-strike 90 mph fastball pitch from Padres reliever Robert Suarez deep for a walk-off 377-foot home run that broke a 3-3 tie and gave Los Angeles the 4-3 victory.

With that thundering home run from Smith, the Dodgers extended their win streak to five games, which dates back to the previous series at home against the San Francisco Giants. Of course, the victory also gave Dodgers fans even more bragging rights, particularly in the National League West division.

“Dodgers always owning Padres 🥲,” said a fan.

“Nothing like a walk off home run. Will Smith is the man!,” another commenter on social media shared.

“That was unbelievable. He is HIM! 👏🏼,” added an X (formerly Twitter) user.

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto (23), center fielder Hyeseong Kim (6) and right fielder Andy Pages (44) celebrate after the final out of the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts makes Michael Conforto admission amid Hyeseong Kim’s riseTroy Finnegan ·
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) poses for a photo with Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani at Staples Center.
Sorry Lakers, Dave Roberts is keeping Shohei Ohtani in Dodgers blueMatty Breisch ·
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) scores a run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Trivino
Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. sounds off on possible hostility in Dodgers seriesZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten (left), chairman and controlling owner Mark Walter (center) and manager Dave Roberts watch batting practice prior to the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
Lakers fans will love Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ take on franchise saleTroy Finnegan ·
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts drops major update on Alexis DiazZachary Howell ·
3-Los-Angeles-Dodgers-who-must-make-2025-All-Star-Team
3 Los Angeles Dodgers who must make 2025 All-Star TeamRB Hayek ·

“What a moment! Will Smith absolutely crushed that walk-off home run. Dodger Stadium must have been electric! #GoDodgers,” a different comment read.

“Damn. Smith is on a heater now! Beautiful homer last night now this walk . 🔥,” posted a fan.

Interestingly enough, up until that faceoff against Suarez, Smith was just 1-for-10 in his career versus the pitcher, though, he only had a strikeout in those at-bats.

In any case, the Dodgers are having all the fun so far in the Padres series. Los Angeles has now won eight of its last eight games and improved to 46-29. With the San Francisco Giants' loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night, the Dodgers have widened their lead again atop the division to 4.5 games.

Suarez absorbed the pitching loss for the Padres while Justin Wrobleski got the win on the mound after tossing allowing two earned runs on four hits through five innings of work.

The Dodgers will look to complete a sweep of the Padres this Thursday night with Yoshinobu Yamamoto scheduled to start in the finale.