As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for their first taste of playoff baseball in 2025, the team has officially released their 26-player NL Wild Card roster, and needless to say, there are a few surprises.

First and foremost, Clayton Kershaw is among the pitchers left off the list, joining Anthony Banda in street clothes for the three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. While this decision may be surprising to some, it was largely expected, as Kershaw pitched the regular season finale and thus, won't be available to go until Game 1 of the next round against the Philadelphia Phillies, should the Dodgers advance.

Would it be nice to have Kershaw – and Banda – as bullpen options if they need them? Most certainly, especially if things get tight in the final frames of Game 3, but for now, the rationale makes some sense.

On the offensive side of the mound, the Dodgers made a major decision to once and for all send Michael Conforto to the bench – at last for now – giving Kike Hernandez the nod in Game 1 in left field, while Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez maintain their usual spots in center and right field, respectively. Asked why he finally decided to bench Conforto after a season filled with struggles, skipper Dave Roberts revealed it simply came down to a numbers game, with the team needing an additional infielder in Hyesong Kim because of recent injuries to Max Muncy and Tommy Edman.

“Given where Muncy and Tommy are at to have the extra infielder,” Roberts explained via Dodgers Nation. “You're basically thinking are you going to take Will Smith's bat off the bench or Michael Conforto's bat.”

Had Conforto been available for Game 1 against the Reds, would Roberts have given him the nod in left over Hernandez, who has been on a tear as of late? Frankly, it's hard to say, but now that option is off the table, with trade deadline addition Alex Call likely getting the not in left in Pages stays in center, and the ascending second-year outfielder moving to the corner behind Muncy if Miguel Rojas starts at second and Edman kicks it back to centerfield.

Will the Dodgers miss Kershaw, Banda, or even Conforto? Only time will tell, but with two wins needed before a showdown with the Phillies, fans will find out soon enough.