In his final regular-season start with the Dodgers at home, Clayton Kershaw didn't disappoint. On Friday, he pitched 4.1 innings and struck out 6 in a 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. In the process, the Dodgers clinched a playoff spot for the 13th consecutive season and a shot at repeating as World Series champions.

Afterward, Kershaw gave the sellout crowd loving words as his nearly 19-year career is coming to a close.

“I think the only thing I can say right now is just thank you guys so much,” Kershaw said. “Thank you for 18 years. It hasn't always been a smooth ride, but you guys have stuck with me. Thank y'all so much, we got another month to go.”

It's only been a few days since Kershaw announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2025 season. His final strikeout was against Giants DH Rafael Devers. Currently, the Dodgers are 87-67 and have a four game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West.

With the win over the Giants, their magic number to clinch the division is down to four. Kershaw concludes his final regular season at 10-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 77 strikeouts.

Clayton Kershaw is a rarity in baseball today

Because of free agency, players by and large don't stick around with one team for the duration of their career. However, Kershaw is the expectation to that rule.

From the time he entered the league in 2007, he has made Chavez Ravine his home. Along the way, he has worn the Dodger blue proudly and made history too.

He was won two World Series titles (2020, 2024) and the 2014 NL MVP. In addition, Kershaw won three Cy Young Awards (2011, 2013, 2014) and the NL Triple Crown (2011). Furthermore, he won the Gold Glove Award (2011), the Roberto Clemente Award (2012), and was an 11-time All-Star.

Plus, Kershaw is one of only 20 pitchers to achieve 3,000 career strikeouts.