As the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the MLB Playoffs with a 6-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants, there is no denying that the team is on a quest to win a second straight World Series title. With the Dodgers' win coming on Clayton Kershaw's last home start, with the star pitcher retiring at the end of the season, manager Dave Roberts had a message for the team in the locker room about the journey ahead.

Los Angeles has won nine of their last 12 games, putting them in a relatively comfortable lead for another NL West banner and obviously putting it in conversation to repeat as champions. Roberts issued a “challenge” to his team, saying that “this has to be the most important six weeks of our lives.”

“My last challenge, guys, is this has to be the most important six weeks of our lives because we have what everyone wants, and we have a chance to create a legacy for ourselves and for this organization,” Roberts said in a video on the team's official X, formerly Twitter, page. “So it's got to be the most important thing.”

"This has to be the most important six weeks of our lives…because we have what everyone wants." pic.twitter.com/mRnfqcASMB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2025

Dave Roberts on the Dodgers playing their ‘best baseball' right now

While the dream scenario for the Dodgers' time in the playoffs is to win another World Series, there is no denying that the team has extra motivation with Kershaw's retirement. Still, it has been another successful season for Los Angeles with eight games left in the season.

Roberts said in the video that the team is playing their “best baseball” at the moment, which goes hand-in-hand with an important aspect of reaching their peak at the right time.

“We earned an opportunity to get into the postseason and play for a championship, and there's nothing more special and rewarding than this,” Roberts said. “And so as we talked about people coming after us every day, all year, with their best guys, we're playing our best baseball right now. And for those that have won championships, the most important thing is to play your best baseball at the right time. Play selfless baseball; play for each other. Every pitch matters. We're trained for this.”

At any rate, the Dodgers currently have an 87-67 record, which puts them first in the AL West with a four-game lead over the San Diego Padres as they next play the Giants on Saturday night.