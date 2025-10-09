The Los Angeles Dodgers took the first two games of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. With the series shifting to Los Angeles for Game 3 the Dodgers had a chance to sweep the Phillies and advance to the Championship round.

Instead Philadelphia’s offense came alive and handed LA its first loss of the 2025 playoffs. The Dodgers’ 8-2 defeat snapped a nine-game winning streak dating back to the regular season.

The top of the Phillies’ lineup struggled mightily in the first two games of the NLDS. Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper combined to go 2-21 with 11 strikeouts in back-to-back losses. But Philadelphia turned things around in Game 3. The trio went 7-13 with five RBI and four runs scored.

Schwarber broke out of a deep slump, belting two home runs. And the Phillies’ bullpen held strong. Dodgers’ pitchers did not fare as well Wednesday. And Clayton Kershaw's career-long postseason struggles were dragged into the spotlight.

Clayton Kershaw gets shelled in ugly Dodgers loss

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed three runs on six hits in four innings. It was Yamamoto’s shortest start since June 1.

But even with their ace struggling, the Dodgers were still in the game late. LA trailed 3-1 after six innings. That’s when Dave Roberts gave the ball to Kershaw.

The future Hall of Famer will go down as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation. But his postseason performance leaves a bit to be desired. He entered Game 3 with a 13-13 record, 4.49 ERA and 1.111 WHIP in 39 career playoff appearances. And the three-time Cy Young winner got hit hard again.

Kershaw made it through the seventh inning unscathed, allowing a hit and two walks. But Roberts tempted fate by bringing him back out for the eighth.

The 18-year veteran gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks over two innings. Kershaw allowed two home runs as the Phillies broke the game open. And, incredibly, Roberts left the 37-year-old lefty in to finish the eighth. He faced nine batters and Philadelphia took a commanding 8-1 lead.

Following the loss, fans were critical of another Roberts miscue. And another Kershaw playoff flop.

Josh Reynolds added:

“Genuinely, honestly & truly want to know what the hell Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was thinking leaving Clayton Kershaw in for the 8th…”

Michael Beckman wrote:

“As much as Clayton Kershaw has meant for the Dodgers over the years, what a terrible thing for the manager to do to leave him out there and get embarrassed like that.”

Braden41 commented:

“Dave Roberts with the ultimate f–k you to Clayton Kershaw. One of the most disgusting acts of managing I’ve ever seen”

