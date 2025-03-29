The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their perfect start to the 2025 campaign on Friday night with a thrilling 8-5 walk-off win over the Detroit Tigers. Before the game, fans were quick to note that starting catcher Will Smith wasn't in the lineup, leading to concern about a potential injury. However, those worries were quickly shot down by manager Dave Roberts.

Smith had gotten off to a strong start through three games, recording hits in three of his first seven at-bats, while also drawing five walks. Austin Barnes ended up getting the starting nod at catcher in the team's latest game, though, which was a bit concerning since Smith had dealt with a left ankle injury during spring training. According to Roberts, though, he simply didn't want Smith catching three games in a row this early into the season.

“Dave Roberts said he just didn’t want Will Smith catching 3 games in a row this early in the season. Smith was coming back from a left ankle bone bruise during spring,” David Vassegh of SportsNet LA shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Dave Roberts, Dodgers being cautious with Will Smith early in 2025

Of course, Smith did end up finding his way into the game, as he pinch hit for Barnes in the bottom of the 10th inning. Unsurprisingly, Smith delivered the goods once again, hitting a game-tying RBI single to knot the score at five apiece. Moments later, Mookie Betts would crush a walk-off three-run home run to give Los Angeles their fourth straight win to open the season.

While Smith's left ankle is already a little bit battered according to Roberts, it doesn't sound like there's any reason for concern, as he was simply giving his All-Star catcher a maintenance day. Look for Smith to be back behind the dish on Saturday night when the Dodgers look to finish off their sweep of the Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET.