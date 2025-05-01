The Los Angeles Dodgers got some solid news regarding the health of utility star Tommy Edman, as manager Dave Roberts shared an optimistic outlook on the 2024 NLCS MVP's recent ankle issue. Though Edman was absent from the Dodgers' lineup for Wednesday's 12-7 win over the Miami Marlins, Roberts made it clear that the team expects his return sooner rather than later.

“I don't know if it was sliding last night or running the bases, but it was just kind of the right foot, ankle,” Roberts told reporters, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times (h/t LA Times reporter Benjamin Royer). “He's day-to-day.”

The skipper added that if Edman doesn't start Friday, he'll likely be in the lineup by Saturday when the team visits Atlanta.

This injury scare comes at a crucial time for the Dodgers, who recently snapped a three-game skid by stringing together five consecutive wins.

Edman played a key role in that turnaround, contributing five RBIs, three hits, and a stolen base across four of those victories. His production since joining Los Angeles has more than lived up to the hype.

Edman's injury sparked concern not just because of its timing, but due to his breakout performance since arriving via trade.

Acquired in a three-team deal last July, Edman quickly became a core piece, showing off elite versatility in the field and timely clutch hitting. In fact, he's tied for 8th in MLB with 24 RBIs and already has six home runs in just 15 games this season.

The NLCS MVP from last year's playoff run, Edman missed significant time due to offseason wrist surgery and a delayed return caused by another ankle injury. Since debuting with the Dodgers in mid-August, he's hit .328 in the postseason and proven to be more than just a versatile defender.

Still hitting just .252 on the year, Edman's value goes beyond the stat sheet. As Roberts put it,

“It just seems like every game, he does something to help you win.”

With a day off on Thursday, fans are hopeful Edman will be healthy enough to rejoin the Dodgers lineup by the weekend and continue his red-hot form. Based on the latest Roberts update, that seems like a real possibility.