The Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation is a revolving door to start the season under Dave Roberts. Tyler Glasnow is the latest starting pitcher to be put on the injured list, but Tony Gonsolin took his place. He made his 2025 debut against the Miami Marlins and played well in his first game since 2023.

Gonsolin improved to 1-0 on the year, yielding only three runs to the Marlins. He recorded nine strikeouts over six innings in front of a supportive home crowd, according to the Dodgers' social media page. His teammates helped him emerge victorious, maintaining the lead he gave them when he left the game before the seventh inning.

Los Angeles won the game 12-7, improving to 21-10 on the season. With Glasnow out, the Dodgers will depend on Gonsolin to pick up his slack. The 30-year-old is capable of mimicking Glasnow's dominance; he is an All-Star-level talent. His return is the first of many for the Dodgers, who have plenty of arms on the IL.

Gonsolin joins a rotation featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is establishing himself as the Dodgers' ace. However, Roberts faces an uphill climb when it comes to his starters. He is open to exploring a new strategy to help the Los Angeles pitching staff survive at less than full strength. For now, Gonsolin's return is a welcome sight.

Over the next couple of months, the Los Angeles rotation could go from battered by injuries to one of the best in the game. The team is waiting on Glasnow, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, and Clayton Kershaw to come back. Then, Roberts will be spoiled for options.

Even without their best pitchers, the Dodgers are continuing to win. They are the favorites to walk away with the National League West divisional title and secure back-to-back World Series Championships.

Los Angeles' star-studded roster carries high expectations, injured or not. Getting Gonsolin back is a big step in the right direction for one of the best teams in the league.