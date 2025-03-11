The Los Angeles Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts recently agreed to a $32.4 million contract extension, and although the deal is not official yet, the manager is looking forward to having that security moving forward.

“I can't talk about it so much, but obviously there's some closure,” Dave Roberts said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I'm excited. This is the place where I always wanted to be. I just love what we're doing. This is pretty special. … There's obviously things off the field that are important. I try to make sure that my focus stays on the players, the game, the Dodgers organization. I think I've done a good job.”

“But the other part of that stuff is just part of the job and I'm looking forward to some closure for sure.”

Being the manager of a stacked team like the Dodgers, Roberts is a scrutinized figure. Prior to winning the 2024 World Series, Roberts got a lot of criticism for the team's early exits from the playoffs. The Dodgers have been one of the best teams on paper, if not the best, for the past several years. It was important for them to get over the hump and win another World Series title.

The expectations will remain high for the Dodgers in 2025. After winning the World Series, they had yet another active offseason, bringing in Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki while also retaining Teoscar Hernandez. The team from last year is essentially intact, and the pitching staff should be much stronger with the additions of Snell and Sasaki as well as the returns of Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

The Dodgers will begin their season in Japan against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 and 19. Then, they will play their first regular season game in the United States on March 27 with the rest of baseball, at home against the Detroit Tigers.