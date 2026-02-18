With the Los Angeles Dodgers preparing in spring training for the 2026 season in the quest to win another World Series, one vital player who is looking to come back better than ever is star Mookie Betts. As the Dodgers' star in Betts is looking to feel better offensively, his place in a star-studded batting order could help in his bounce back.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts would speak on the potential batting order and how he is planning for Betts to be third, with the second and fourth still in question, according to Sonja Chen. With Shohei Ohtani playing leadoff, Betts in third, that would likely leave Freddie Freeman and newcomer Kyle Tucker as the likely options for the other two spots.

“Dave Roberts said he expects to have Mookie Betts bat third this year,” Chen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He said he's still figuring out second and fourth, but an Ohtani-Tucker-Betts-Freeman top four would probably make the most sense.”

Last season, Betts recorded a .258 batting average to go along with 20 home runs and 82 RBIs, which, for his standards, isn't the production he wants.

“The great ones expect more and are more critical of themselves. So I would like to think that Mookie has something to prove for himself,” Roberts said on Betts, via Dodger Blue.

Dodgers' Mookie Betts on his preparation for 2026

With the Dodgers adding Tucker and Edwin Diaz to the team, there's no denying that Betts and others from last season's team will be key in repeating once again as champions. As last season is in the rearview mirror for Betts, he spoke about “rewiring” himself to get back to the level he's used to.

“Just kind of rewiring my body to do what I wanted it to do,” Betts said. “Even though it was down last year, before I got sick, I was probably having one of the best springs I’ve ever had. So I just got to get back to just rewiring and trusting myself.

Betts looks to iron out his skills in spring training before the 2026 season.