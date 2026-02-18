Do-it-all shortstop Mookie Betts is a very busy person.

When he's not trying to win his third-straight World Series ring as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, bringing his career total to four, thanks to his time with the Boston Red Sox and 2021 ring in LA, he's playing golf, learning to play guitar, and even making various media appearances from hosting the MLB Awards, to guest spots on various podcasts.

Could Betts add Olympian to his moniker? Well, while addressing the media during Spring Training, the 8-time All-Star was asked that very question and let it be known that if his number gets called, he will happily represent Los Angeles and the United States of America in the games.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Betts declared. “I would have done the WBC had it wasn't for bad timing of having a child. But kids are always a blessing. But, yeah, if I get the opportunity to play in the Olympics, absolutely.”

While Betts has never appeared in an Olympic games for Team USA thus far, as the very nature of the Summer games runs congruent with MLB's 162-game schedule, he did represent his country in the World Baseball Classic in 2023, calling the games “the best baseball experience” of his career on B/R Walk-Off. With Los Angeles hosting the games in 2028, guaranteeing that MLB will stop action while international teams play presumably at Dodger Stadium, who knows? Maybe Betts will join Dave Roberts – should he be given the skipper role he's stumping for – on Team USA as they take on some of his teammates with gold on the line.