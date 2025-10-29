The Los Angeles Dodgers altered their World Series lineup Wednesday ahead of Game 5. Manager Dave Roberts made the decision to turn to Alex Call in the lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yet that means Andy Pages is the odd man out here. Roberts benches the 2024 World Series winner to make room for Call.

Why the sudden change ahead of the pivotal game? Roberts answered the reason in front of MLB Network well ahead of the first pitch.

“I wanted to try and create a little bit more offense. Getting Alex in there, I felt at the bottom, the AB (at-bat) quality, the potential to get someone on base…I wanted to give these guys a different look,” Roberts said.

Still, this is a massive development with both teams sitting at two wins apiece in this series.

Alex Call not the only Dodgers World Series change from Dave Roberts

Roberts tinkered with the lineup after taking the 6-2 loss on Tuesday.

Mookie Betts moves too — although elevating the All-Star to third in the batting order.

“Right now, all that matters is going up there and taking 4 or 5 good ABs.” Roberts said in making the choice.

He adds Betts is working hard, despite his low batting numbers. Freddie Freeman swings with no one on base after Betts takes the plate.

Shohei Ohtani rose as one more big Game 5 move. The versatile power hitter and pitcher will handle relief duties for the latter, Roberts revealed.

Former MLB player Trevor Plouffe believes Toronto gains the advantage now in the bullpen. Especially after Roberts cycled through 10 pitchers in Game 3 — forcing L.A. to ride Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto once again. Game 5 now comes with big changes that'll make-or-break the Dodgers' season.