The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to win their 2025 Wild Card Series after sweeping the Cincinnati Reds. Mookie Betts led the offense with a franchise record-tying three doubles. Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned the win while racking up nine strikeouts. And Roki Sasaki worked the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ series clinching victory.

Well. That escalated quickly. It was just one week ago that Sasaki returned to the team after being sidelined for 119 games. But he secured a playoff roster spot with two flawless seventh-inning appearances. And on Wednesday, Sasaki closed out the Reds with a dominant ninth.

Dave Roberts praised the former starter following the NLWCS win. And the Dodgers manager made it clear that fans could be seeing more of Sasaki in the final frame this postseason.

“I trust him, and he's going to be pitching in leverage,” Roberts said, per the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Harris. “So the more you pitch guys and play guys, you learn more … I don't think the moment's going to be too big for Roki,” Roberts added.

Dave Roberts is loving Roki Sasaki out of the bullpen

It’s fair to wonder if Sasaki is the new Dodgers closer. If he is, it’s been a remarkable ascension. After landing on the IL with a right shoulder impingement in early May, the 23-year-old rookie returned to the team at the end of the regular season.

Los Angeles’ playoff rotation was set. But Roberts was still looking to beef up the team’s relief pitching. Sasaki transitioned to the bullpen and performed well in two appearances, earning a place on the postseason roster.

And he pitched in the ninth inning of a playoff game in just his third-career relief outing. Clearly, shaky performances from Tanner Scott and Blake Treinen created an opportunity for Sasaki. But the first-year righty looked overwhelming against Cincinnati, albeit in a non-save opportunity.

Sasaki cut through the heart of the Reds’ order Wednesday. He began the ninth inning with back-to-back swinging strikeouts. Sasaki reached 101 mph on his four-seamer and mixed that heat with a gnarly 87 mph slider, baffling Spencer Steer and Gavin Lux.

The Dodgers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS beginning Saturday. Shohei Ohtani will start Game 1 of the Division Series., making his postseason pitching debut. And Los Angeles could have a new ninth-inning weapon as the team attempts to repeat as World Series champions.