Dave Roberts had high remarks for relieving pitcher Roki Sasaki following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday night.

Going into the game, Los Angeles had a 2-0 series lead. They have done a great job at containing Milwaukee's offense while making sure their own attack was producing in key moments. Closing out these matchups has been Sasaki's responsibility, something that he has done at a remarkably high level. That much was the case after he closed out Milwaukee to give his team the 3-0 series lead.

Roberts reflected on the win after the game, per media outlet Dodgers Nation. He praised the pitcher for how much he has grown throughout the 2025 MLB season, making big plays at the right time for the Dodgers.

“His growth has been certainly not linear. At that point in time when he was scuffling on the bench, for him to put himself back on the radar speaks to his fight,” Roberts said.

How Dave Roberts, Dodgers performed against Brewers

Dave Roberts is right to praise Roki Sasaki, who is helping the Dodgers be one win away from advancing to the World Series.

All three games have seen Los Angeles limit Milwaukee to one run per contest throughout the series so far. It has been a statement from the fielding and bullpen to prevent their opponents from reaching home plater more than once in a matchup, proving to be crucial.

Mookie Betts opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI double. Milwaukee tied the game in the second frame with an RBI single from Jake Bauers. The Dodgers fired back in the sixth inning, seeing Tommy Edman and Freddie Freeman deliver the game-winning runs for their team.

The Los Angeles bullpen was excellent at continuing to keep Milwaukee's attack quiet. They only conceded four hits throughout their 31 at-bats, being unable to create a spark for a potential run. Tyler Glasnow started on the mound as he lasted 5.2 innings, striking out eight batters while giving up three hits and a run. Meanwhile, Alex Vesia earned the win and Sasaki obtained the save for his third of the postseason.

The Dodgers will look to finish off the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS to punch their World Series ticket. The contest will take place on Oct. 17 at 8:38 p.m. ET.