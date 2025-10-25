Game 2 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays takes place at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday. However, it appears both teams already know which pitchers plan to start on the mound for the upcoming games in the series.

Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts revealed that the plan is to start Tyler Glasnow in Game 3, and Shohei Ohtani in Game 4, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is getting the start in Game 2.

“Tyler Glasnow will start Game 3 and Shohei Ohtani will start Game 4, per Dave Roberts.”

Article Continues Below

The last time we saw Ohtani on the mound, the 31-year-old two-way phenom put on quite the display. Not only did he record 10 strikeouts in six shutout innings, but he also hit three home runs to lead the Dodgers to a huge 5-1 Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers to punch L.A.'s ticket to the World Series.

Glasnow's last start came in the Dodgers' 3-1 Game 3 win over the Brewers. He ended that contest with eight strikeouts while allowing three hits, three walks, and one earned run through 5.2 innings pitched. Tyler Glasnow, who is 32 years old, looked as great as ever in that contest.

The Dodgers' lineup and starting pitching rotation are what have led the team to the World Series to begin with. However, the Achilles heel seems to be the bullpen. The Blue Jays managed to take advantage of it in Game 1 of the World Series after running up Blake Snell's pitch count early on in the contest. The brilliant play by Toronto led to an 11-4 loss for Los Angeles.