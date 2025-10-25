When Toronto Blue Jays fans found out that Shohei Ohtani was not in fact headed to The Six to sign a record-breaking contract with their beloved franchise and would instead be joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, many succumbed to a feeling of hopelessness. The American League East ballclub had just been swept in the Wild Card Series for the third time in four years and was in desperate need of a jolt. A global superstar who can thrive at the dish and on the mound could have made an ideal savior.

That “what could have been” scenario evoked even more anguish after the Jays finished in last place in the AL East with a 74-88 record. Toronto lost out on other big-name free agents and seemingly found itself at an impasse with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The inability to close the deal with Ohtani was destined to be the inflection point for the organization, as darkness enveloped the Rogers Centre and its loyal occupants. But not all prognostications come true.

This one could not have been less accurate. The Blue Jays have experienced a turnaround the likes of which the baseball world has rarely seen, earning the best record in the AL and thumping the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series. In just two years' time, fans have gone from mourning Ohtani's rejection to gleefully taunting him on the biggest stage the sport has to offer. Who says it is only a game?

“We don't need you” chants filled the stadium while the soon-to-be four-time MVP batted in the ninth inning of an 11-4 Toronto win. The city has moved on and is relishing the chance to beat the squad that Ohtani chose in December of 2023.

A Blue Jays leader weighs in on fans' Ohtani chants

Jays outfielder and designated hitter George Springer is obviously thrilled to share the clubhouse with the current members of the squad, but he cannot deny the man's greatness.

“I think everybody heard it,” a chuckling 2017 World Series champion and four-time All-Star said when asked about the anti-Ohtani chants, per TSN Sports. “Listen, at the end of the day, Shohei Ohtani is an unbelievable baseball player, so any team that he's on, it'd be awesome. But he's over there and not here.”

A reporter then asked Springer if the team even needs Ohtani given all the production it has received from under-the-radar guys like Addison Barger, Ernie Clement and Nathan Lukes. The 36-year-old stayed the course, refusing to give the unicorn or Dodgers any extra motivation entering Game 2.

“Again, at the end of the day, that's Shohei Ohtani, man,” Springer laughed. “That's one of the best baseball players ever… But this is who we are as a team. This is us.”

George Springer on hearing Jays fans taunting Ohtani last night 😅 pic.twitter.com/uPXuJx2mbA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 25, 2025

Toronto will count on its lineup to maintain its signature relentlessness for the rest of the Fall Classic, using timely hitting to match up with LA's loaded roster. Ohtani did smash a two-run home run in the seventh, but it came a half-inning after the Blue Jays pummeled the Dodgers' pitching staff for nine runs. If the AL champs can continue to render his production meaningless, they may celebrate their first title in 32 years.

“The plane flight that never was” was supposed to define this club's long run of missed opportunities. Now, it is a symbol of its endless fighting spirit. The Rogers Centre will surely have a warm welcome for Ohtani in Game 2. First pitch is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.