With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, it would be highlighted by the performance from starting pitcher Blake Snell. However, the Dodgers would lose to the Diamondbacks, 3-0, as Snell spoke about his outing and expressed his disappointment.

In the defeat, Snell would take the loss as he tossed 5.1 innings where he struck out eight batters, though he walked three, allowed four hits, and four earned runs. Snell would be asked after the game how Arizona found ways to attack him, but more so credited to the mistakes he made rather than the team getting to him.

“Yeah, I mean, nah, just bad pitches,” Snell said, according to SportsNet LA. “I don't think they found ways. I think bad pitch, down and in, just not a good pitch. [Lourdes] Gurriel [Jr.] gets on from a fastball away, single, and I'm okay with that pitch. Corbin [Carroll], like the sequencing to get to that hit was bad. That was something where I messed up there, which I'll clean up, and then [Gabriel] Moreno's hit is just a changeup; if I get it down, it's different. It's frustrating, but I know what I need to do, and looking forward to facing them again towards the end of the season. Can't wait.”

“It is what it is… just got to be better.” Blake Snell (L (3-3), 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, 86 P) talks to the media after the #Dodgers 3-0 shutout loss to the Diamondbacks. Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB app; including pregame and postgame at no extra… pic.twitter.com/tP2ukNoFOe — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 30, 2025

Outside factors could have led to the outing of the Dodgers' Blake Snell

The pitcher had a busy handful of weeks as the Dodgers' star in Snell was on the paternity list due to the birth of a newborn, which could have led to a down outing on Friday. One aspect that was noticed during the performance was how the velocity was taken a notch down, and when asked about it, Snell would even say that part of it is because he “had a busy week,” but emphasized that he is not worried about it.

“I had a busy week, man, a lot going on. Yeah, there's a lot. I'm not worried about it,” Snell said as he sports a 2.41 ERA on the season. “I mean, I know what's going on, so it'll come back. I'm zero worried about it. Just, yeah, I was aware of it, but I'm not going to push it. It's just, it is what it is. It's what I had today. Just got to be better.”

“I'll have a full week of catch…I'll be fine next outing and be right back where it was. Yeah, we'll be good,” Snell added.

Snell and Los Angeles look to improve as the team is currently at 77-58, putting them at the top of the NL West as they continue the series against the Diamondbacks through the weekend.