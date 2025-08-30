With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, it would be highlighted by the performance from starting pitcher Blake Snell. However, the Dodgers would lose to the Diamondbacks, 3-0, as Snell spoke about his outing and expressed his disappointment.

In the defeat, Snell would take the loss as he tossed 5.1 innings where he struck out eight batters, though he walked three, allowed four hits, and four earned runs. Snell would be asked after the game how Arizona found ways to attack him, but more so credited to the mistakes he made rather than the team getting to him.

“Yeah, I mean, nah, just bad pitches,” Snell said, according to SportsNet LA. “I don't think they found ways. I think bad pitch, down and in, just not a good pitch. [Lourdes] Gurriel [Jr.] gets on from a fastball away, single, and I'm okay with that pitch. Corbin [Carroll], like the sequencing to get to that hit was bad. That was something where I messed up there, which I'll clean up, and then [Gabriel] Moreno's hit is just a changeup; if I get it down, it's different. It's frustrating, but I know what I need to do, and looking forward to facing them again towards the end of the season. Can't wait.”

Outside factors could have led to the outing of the Dodgers' Blake Snell

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) pitches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The pitcher had a busy handful of weeks as the Dodgers' star in Snell was on the paternity list due to the birth of a newborn, which could have led to a down outing on Friday. One aspect that was noticed during the performance was how the velocity was taken a notch down, and when asked about it, Snell would even say that part of it is because he “had a busy week,” but emphasized that he is not worried about it.

“I had a busy week, man, a lot going on. Yeah, there's a lot. I'm not worried about it,” Snell said as he sports a 2.41 ERA on the season. “I mean, I know what's going on, so it'll come back. I'm zero worried about it. Just, yeah, I was aware of it, but I'm not going to push it. It's just, it is what it is. It's what I had today. Just got to be better.”

“I'll have a full week of catch…I'll be fine next outing and be right back where it was. Yeah, we'll be good,” Snell added.

Snell and Los Angeles look to improve as the team is currently at 77-58, putting them at the top of the NL West as they continue the series against the Diamondbacks through the weekend.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) walks back to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gets 100% real on Zac Gallen’s impressive startJosh Davis ·
Jason Heyward greets Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez
Jason Heyward gets Dodgers World Series ring before Diamondbacks gameJedd Pagaduan ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw earns ‘ultimate competitor’ endorsement from Andrew FriedmanBrayden Haena ·
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) catches a fly ball in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez makes incredible sliding catch vs. DiamondbacksMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtan (left) speaks to interpreter Ippei Mizuhara at introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium.
Bookie drops revelation on Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter’s betting scandalAlex House ·
Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani (right) and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara attend the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium
Ippei Mizuhara’s bookie reveals moment he knew Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani wasn’t making betsBenedetto Vitale ·