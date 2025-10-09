The Los Angeles Dodgers are turning to Tyler Glasnow in Game 4 of the 2025 NLDS with a chance to close out the series against the Philadelphia Phillies. After an 8-2 loss in Game 3 Wednesday night, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed his plan for the right-hander heading into a must-win moment.

Speaking with the media after the loss, Roberts explained how the team will monitor Glasnow’s workload while still leaning on his power stuff early. The MLB Network posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a clip of Roberts discussing the team’s Game 4 pitching approach following Wednesday night’s 8-2 loss to the Phillies.

“He's full-go… as far as his build up, I think it's just a normal start and we'll read & react and see how he's throwing the baseball.”

"He's full-go… as far as his build up, I think it's just a normal start and we'll read & react and see how he's throwing the baseball." – Dave Roberts on Game 4 starter Tyler Glasnow pic.twitter.com/E3QUDSULPW — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Roberts emphasized efficiency and aggression, aiming for Glasnow to work quickly and pound the strike zone through five or six innings. The Dodgers want to limit his exposure before the Phillies’ lineup comes around for a third time, when hitters typically gain an edge.

This marks the 32-year-old veteran’s second appearance of the series after he threw 34 pitches in relief during Game 1, recording five outs without allowing a run. Glasnow missed time late in the season due to forearm tightness. Over 18 starts in 2025, he went 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA, 106 strikeouts, and a 1.10 WHIP.

The Dodgers’ pitching strategy headed into Game 4 reflects the urgency of the moment. After failing to contain Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in Game 3, Los Angeles will need Glasnow to set the tone early.

A win would send the Dodgers to their fourth NLCS in six seasons under Roberts. A loss, however, would force a decisive Game 5 in Philadelphia, where the Phillies went 55-26 during the regular season. The margin for error is slim, but Roberts and his staff believe their arms can seal the series.