On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers won their second straight World Series championship with a comeback victory in the decisive Game 7 of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers found themselves down 3-0 throughout a large chunk of this game, but late home runs from Miguel Rojas and Will Smith, along with some more heroic pitching from Yoshinobu Mamamoto, allowed the Dodgers to pull off the comeback and earn the victory.

One person who was thrilled with the result of this game was partial team owner and Los Angeles sports legend Magic Johnson, who was in attendance for the game and joined the FOX Sports crew on the field after the contest was over.

“I'm happy for Kershaw to go out as a champion… and then I am happy for myself cause that's 18 championship rings,” said Johnson, per FOX Sports: MLB on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson of course would be referring to the five championships he won as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers as well as the baker's dozen more that teams he has ownership stakes in have won over the years, including this most recent Dodgers victory.

An impressive comeback for the Dodgers

Article Continues Below

While this series win won't do anything to quiet the accusations that the Dodgers have used the wealth of Johnson and their other owners to essentially buy championship victories, spending more vast amounts of money to stockpile a superteam of a roster that many others simply can't compete with talent-wise, the Dodgers did show impressive resilience in staying poised and completing the comeback on Saturday night.

The win marked the second straight World Series for Los Angeles and their third in six years dating back to the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

In any case, the Dodgers will now have a full offseason to celebrate, probably add even more talent, and then prepare to accomplish a rare three-peat next year.

The Dodgers' championship parade is set for Monday afternoon in Los Angeles.