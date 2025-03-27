The Los Angeles Dodgers are poised for another deep postseason run after winning the 2024 World Series. The Dodgers got even stronger this offseason, adding stars such as Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell. Manager Dave Roberts recently revealed what must happen in order for the ball club to repeat as World Series champions.

“We have to get to the second round,” Roberts said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Roberts' comments are understandable given the fact that the Dodgers were defeated by the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round of the 2022 and 2023 playoffs. LA has consistently enjoyed tremendous regular season performances over the years, but the team has struggled early in the postseason at times.

Perhaps some of the competitive fire fades away as the Dodgers often cruise to a division title. Maybe the pressure of the postseason gets to the team. Regardless of the reason, Roberts knows the Dodgers cannot take their first round opponent for granted.

Dodgers ready for another potential World Series run

Barring a jaw-dropping unforeseen circumstance, the Dodgers will make the postseason. In fact, it would be shocking if they did not win the National League West. Los Angeles will probably have home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs as well.

Dave Roberts' comments suggest that the Dodgers understand how challenging it can be to play competitive baseball in October. The team took care of business in 2024, but nothing is guaranteed in 2025 and beyond as the Dodgers understand. Yes, Los Angeles features a true super-team, but upsets occur on a fairly consistent basis once October Baseball gets underway.

It goes without saying, but the Dodgers will be one of MLB's most intriguing teams to follow all season long. Los Angeles will play the Detroit Tigers at home on Thursday night.