Under the bright lights at Rogers Centre, Derek Jeter didn’t hold back when assessing the Los Angeles Dodgers’ situation heading into Game 2 of the World Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. Speaking on the Fox Sports broadcast, the Hall of Famer and five-time champion made it clear the second game of the series could define the Dodgers’ season, believing Saturday’s matchup in Toronto may be their last real hope.

Fox Sports: MLB posted the clip on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, where the former Yankees captain explained why the pressure now falls squarely on Los Angeles after their Game 1 collapse.

"Tomorrow is a must-win for the Los Angeles Dodgers"@derekjeter talks about why the Dodgers can not afford to go down 2-0 to the Blue Jays in the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/bFPSTfaG26 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2025

Jeter’s warning came after an unforgettable night for the Blue Jays, who stunned the Dodgers 11-4 in Game 1. Toronto’s nine-run sixth inning—capped by a historic pinch-hit grand slam from Addison Barger—left the visiting dugout silent and reeling. Even a late home run from Shohei Ohtani couldn’t slow the surge as the Dodgers’ bullpen unraveled.

The numbers back Jeter’s caution. Only 10 teams in World Series history have recovered from an 0-2 deficit. The last to do it? Jeter’s own 1996 Yankees. He pointed out that the Dodgers’ pitching dominance has masked an inconsistent offense that has averaged around four runs per game this postseason. Against the Blue Jays’ deep and disciplined rotation, that won’t be enough.

Game 2 now turns to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whose postseason dominance has helped anchor the Dodgers’ October run. The right-hander enters with a 2-1 record, a 1.83 ERA, and 18 strikeouts across three appearances in the 2025 postseason. He’ll face Kevin Gausman in a duel that could determine whether L.A. heads back west tied 1-1—or staring at just an eight percent historical chance of survival.

For Jeter, it’s simple. The magnitude of Game 2 of the 2025 World Series will test whether the Dodgers’ loaded roster can rise when it matters most.