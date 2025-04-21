For a moment on Sunday, it looked like the Dodgers might be staring down yet another major blow to their depleted pitching staff. Tyler Glasnow had cruised through four scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers, striking out six and allowing just three hits. But after throwing just one pitch in the fifth, he walked off the mound with manager Dave Roberts and the training staff, sparking immediate concern.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, this wasn’t the start of another long stint on the injured list. Glasnow later clarified that he exited due to cramping in both calves, particularly in his right, push-off leg.

Tyler Glasnow (4.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) discusses his injury in the 5th inning. pic.twitter.com/O67hoU25V9 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 20, 2025

“It’s not like a fatigue thing,” Glasnow told reporters. “I’ve tested the hydration. I’m not really sure why it keeps happening. It hasn’t happened in a while. … Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again.”

Glasnow, who has a history of dealing with cramps—including a similar episode last April in Toronto—said he started feeling the effects in the third inning but initially pitched through it. By the time the fifth inning rolled around, the discomfort had become too limiting.

Dodgers bullpen hangs on to beat Rangers after Tyler Glasnow's early exit

Roberts echoed that sentiment. “He just seemed uncomfortable, trying to see his way through it,” the skipper said. “After one pitch in the fifth, it was clear he couldn’t keep going. With something like that, you don’t want it to bleed into the arm and cause further issues.”

Injuries have already hit the Dodgers’ rotation hard this season. Blake Snell, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, Emmet Sheehan, and others remain sidelined, forcing L.A. to dip deep into its pitching reserves. Glasnow’s brief exit raised red flags given his past elbow issues, including the tendinitis that ended his 2024 season in August.

Glasnow was brought to L.A. from Tampa Bay last offseason and signed a nine-figure extension, expected to anchor a rotation built around high-end talent like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Snell. But Ohtani remains limited to DH duties, and Snell is only now ramping up following a shoulder issue. Glasnow’s early health is critical to the Dodgers’ hopes of weathering the storm.

“I thought Tyler was throwing the baseball really well,” Roberts said. “But at that point, we didn’t want to put him in harm’s way.”

Even with Glasnow’s early exit, the Dodgers’ bullpen answered the call. Luis García and four other relievers combined to shut out Texas, helping L.A. secure a 1-0 win behind a clutch Freddie Freeman sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Through four starts, Glasnow owns a 3.71 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 17 innings. He’s slated to remain on schedule and make his next start at home against the Pirates.

“I just want to pitch,” Glasnow said. And for now, it looks like he still can.