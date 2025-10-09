Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber snapped out of a brutal postseason slump in unforgettable fashion during Game 3 of the 2025 NLDS. Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, Schwarber launched a 455-foot home run off Yoshinobu Yamamoto to tie the game and wake up a struggling offense. It was his first hit in 24 at-bats and a defining moment for a team facing elimination against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Phillies had fallen behind early, but the power from the left-handed hitter quickly changed the tone. Schwarber, known for his remarkable bat strength, entered Game 3 hitless in his last 18 plate appearances and 0-for-7 in the series. Then came a 96.3 mph fastball from Yoshinobu Yamamoto — middle-in, right into the Phillies slugger’s wheelhouse. The blast soared into the seats at Chavez Ravine, leaving the bat at 117.2 mph.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing both the distance and exit velocity of Schwarber’s game-tying shot.

“455 Feet.

117.2-mph off his bat.”

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast also posted the highlight to the platform, capturing the moment Schwarber broke through under postseason pressure.

“SCHWARBER BREAKS HIS SLUMP WITH A GAME-TYING HOME RUN”

pic.twitter.com/zAjLLxD1IT — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 9, 2025

The home run lit a fire under the Phillies offense. Bryce Harper followed with a walk, Alec Bohm singled to score him, and another run came in off an error — turning a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead. the solo shot not only tied the game but sparked Philadelphia’s first lead of the series.

As NLDS Game 3 continues, Schwarber’s home run stands as a potential turning point for the Phillies. The blast didn’t just end a slump — it reminded everyone why he’s one of the game’s most feared October hitters. If the Phillies were to rally to take the series, the 455-foot bomb may be remembered as the swing that brought Red October back to life.