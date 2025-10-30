In a tied World Series, there is no margin for both teams to make any sort of unforced error. Every play matters so much that everyone must be locked in in a clash between two of the teams that are left standing. This is what made the blunder Teoscar Hernandez made in right field in the top of the fourth inning in Game 5 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays that much more inexcusable.

With the Blue Jays packing a punch in the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead after Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep back-to-back off of Blake Snell, the Dodgers were already playing from behind to start things off. Postseason hero Kike Hernandez then pulled one back with a home run of his own, trimming the deficit to one.

But to start the fourth, Daulton Varsho hit a fly ball towards Hernandez in right field. The batted ball looked very much in play for the Dodgers outfielder. However, Hernandez decided to make the highlight grab as he chased down the ball — and whiffed. The ball ended up rolling all the way down near the foul pole, allowing the Blue Jays batter to reach third safely. Varsho later scored on a sacrifice fly from Ernie Clement.

It was already unlikely for Hernandez to make the catch considering his starting position in right field. But a more composed defensive outfielder would have simply played for the bounce and held Varsho to a double at worst. Alas, Hernandez compounded matters by going all out, only to miss the ball entirely.

Dodgers fans express frustration towards Teoscar Hernandez for mistake

Dodgers fans are feeling the heat in the World Series, as they are down in a pivotal Game 5 — their final home game of the season. As a result, Hernandez received plenty of criticism on social media for his decision to make a sliding catch.

“Another horrible decision by Teoscar in right. He can't be a Dodger next year,” X user @secretsugrdaddy wrote.

“Series has been microcosm of season: bad bullpen, long offensive slumps, bad defense by Teoscar…” @BigRedRam1211 added.

“That Teoscar stuff elite comedy man Had him in LF all last season Chose Conforto all season to not even be in the playoffs at all Not once moved him back to LF Didn't make marginal moves to improve the OF Back down 2 because of awful defense lol,” @vauhley furthered.