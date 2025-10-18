The Los Angeles Dodgers are bound for the World Series after a dominant NLCS sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. Shohei Ohtani crushed three home runs in three at-bats, with ten strikeouts, while Roki Sasaki served as the shutdown closer to finish off the Brewers. That combo fired up fans everywhere.

A fan likened the Dodgers’ return to the World Series to destiny, and after what Shohei Ohtani just did, it’s hard to argue. Another fan praised that Sasaki’s adaptability. And for good measure, one fan even used the four-headed King Ghidorah meme to describe the Dodgers’ dominant pitching staff.

From the very start, Ohtani was otherworldly. He homered in the first, fourth, and seventh innings, powering Los Angeles to a massive early lead. On the mound, he struck out batters with ruthless efficiency, setting the tone for the rest of the night. As the game progressed, the bullpen took over seamlessly. In the late innings, Roki Sasaki came in and slammed the door, preserving the sweep and officially punching the Dodgers’ ticket to the Fall Classic.

In Game 4, Ohtani delivered six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits before handing things off. Then, relievers Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen, Anthony Banda, and finally Sasaki, finished the job. Although the Brewers managed a single run in the eighth, it was never enough. The final score, 5–1, perfectly reflected the Dodgers’ balance between offense and pitching, a blend few teams can match.

Meanwhile, catcher Will Smith quietly added consistency, going 2-for-4 and scoring once. But when the dust settled, the spotlight still belonged to Ohtani and Sasaki. Fans flooded social media with praise, calling Ohtani “the greatest postseason force in years,” while Sasaki’s calm demeanor drew comparisons to legendary closers. Together, they turned a routine win into a defining moment.

Dodger Stadium erupted as the final out landed. Fans from Los Angeles to Tokyo filled the air with chants, cheers, and tears. The NLCS sweep didn’t just show dominance, it fulfilled destiny. Now, as the Dodgers await their World Series opponent, one truth echoes louder than ever: with Ohtani’s fire and Sasaki’s ice, nothing feels out of reach.