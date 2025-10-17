The Los Angeles Dodgers stand on the verge of advancing to the World Series once again, leading the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 in the National League Championship Series.

Ahead of Game 4 at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that rookie closer Roki Sasaki will be ready out of the bullpen Friday night. Having thrown 13 pitches the night before, the 23-year-old Japanese right-hander could pitch on back-to-back days for the first time in his career (h/t Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic).

Los Angeles’ pitching excellence has led the way this postseason, allowing just three runs across the first three NLCS games. Their latest win, a 3-1 victory on Thursday night, showcased their growing bullpen depth. Starter Tyler Glasnow limited Milwaukee to three hits and one run while striking out eight over 5.2 innings. The bullpen, anchored by Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen, Anthony Banda, and Sasaki, locked down the final 3.1 innings without allowing another run. Sasaki concluded the contest with a scoreless ninth, his third save this postseason.

Sasaki has taken control of the closer role for Los Angeles, pitching in six games, finishing four, and collecting three saves. He’s surrendered just two hits and one run over seven innings while striking out six for a 1.29 ERA.

The Los Angeles bullpen was one of the team's biggest uncertainties entering October, but a defined late-inning structure has emerged. Vesia and Treinen shoulder the setup work, while Sasaki, a converted starter whose fastball touches 100 mph, controls the ninth inning. Even without high-priced relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates on the active roster, the Dodgers have found stability at the back end of games.

Sasaki’s emergence has made him a fan favorite at Dodger Stadium, where chants of “Ro-ki” now echo each time he takes the mound. With Shohei Ohtani starting opposite the Brewers, Jose Quintana in Game 4, Sasaki could once again find himself with the ball in the ninth, and the chance to both make his first-ever back-to-back appearance and send Los Angeles to the World Series once more.