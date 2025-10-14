The Los Angeles Dodgers watched the Milwaukee Brewers rob a Grand Slam opportunity in the fourth inning. But L.A. overcame the early 8-6-2 double play and a late Brewers charge to win 2-1 Monday. Their Game 1 win in the National League Championship Series, though, brought a wide range of emotions.

Notably for one crucial sequence involving Dave Roberts and Roki Sasaki.

The two-time World Series winner opted to pull his red-hot rookie with two runners already on base. Blake Treinen entered the mound and faced a bases loaded scenario. But the 37-year-old veteran hit Brice Turang with a strike swinging 95 mph fast ball to seal the win.

Still, fans and national media reacted with multiple emotions.

Notable reactions for Dodgers-Brewers Game 1 of NLCS

Dodgers reporter Noah Camras knew exactly what would've happened if Treinen blew the save.

“If the Brewers won this game, Dave Roberts would have been flamed for his decision to go to Blake Treinen. But Roberts trusted his guy, and he was rewarded with a Dodgers Game 1 win. Roberts continues to make all the right decisions this postseason,” Camras posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Still, some fans demanded the franchise fire their manager for another big decision: Pulling Blake Snell.

The Game 1 starter delivered a historic performance for the Dodgers: Going eight innings in a postseason game, a first since 1956. “Snellzilla” fanned 10 batters and allowed just one hit in a near no-hitter performance.

Roberts' decision brought out the critics, including Bonta Hill of NBC Sports Authentic.

Dave Roberts should feel fortunate. Again, it’s the playoffs!?!? Snell gives up one hit in eight shutout innings and he gets pulled after throwing 103 pitches. Am I missing something? — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) October 14, 2025

Roberts, though, supported his own decision to take Sasaki out.

“He was off a little bit, stuff was still good but just missing. Just kind of getting on how he’s saying he feels and the coaches,” he told reporters after the game.

The two-time World Series winning skipper added how “special” Snell's performance was, adding “you're not going to see too many performances like that.”

Regardless, Roberts' decision left fans feeling mixed. Los Angeles still escaped with the tone-setting Game 1 victory. The Brewers will aim to even the series Tuesday.