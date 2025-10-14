Quinn Priester looked up to see Max Muncy's blast fly toward the center field wall. Sal Frelick positioned himself as the final hope to pull off the wall catch for the Milwaukee Brewers. But what ensued was an unreal moment against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

Frelick leaped to draw contact with the baseball, losing his grip of the five-ounce item momentarily. The outfielder managed to finish the catch, though, then fired from long range toward the short stop Joey Ortiz who proceeded to throw it home.

Teoscar Hernandez slid to the final plate, only to have William Contreras tag him out — completing the insane 8-6-2 double play.

Frelick, Ortiz and Contreras completed the stunning feat — and denied the grand slam opportunity for Muncy. Priester also got out of the big jam after relieving starter Aaron Ashby.

How out will appear for Brewers-Dodgers

Article Continues Below

MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy revealed the “craziest thing” about the rare double play that ended the top of the fourth.

“Here's the craziest thing about this crazy play: It will appear in the scorebook as a ‘grounded into double play,' 8-6-2, because there were force plays at two different bases, according to veteran official scorer Tim O'Driscoll,” McCalvy posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The umpires went to instant replay to review the moment. They confirmed the Brewers delivered the back-to-back outs.

L.A. left the inning in disappointment. However, the reigning World Series champs managed to score the only run of the game through the first seven innings. Freddie Freeman pounded his solo home run 362 feet to the right side of the field, taking the 1-0 lead.

Los Angeles led by the same score into the eighth. But Brewers-Dodgers is projected to go seven games. The 8-6-2 moment looks like proof it'll be an epic NLCS series.