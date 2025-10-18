The Los Angeles Dodgers face a pivotal decision as reliever Tanner Scott pushes for a World Series roster spot. His return could reshape the Dodgers bullpen and add needed depth as the team aims for back-to-back championships.

Scott signed a four-year, $72 million deal last offseason to anchor the bullpen but struggled through a difficult 2025 campaign. He posted a 4.74 ERA, led MLB with 10 blown saves, and saw his fastball dip from 97 mph to 94-95. Elbow inflammation sidelined him in July, and surgery on October 8 to drain a lower-body abscess kept him out of the NLDS. Rookie Justin Wrobleski filled his spot.

Now, Scott has resumed throwing sessions. Dodgers coaches are monitoring simulated games this week to gauge his readiness. MLB rules allow reinstatement between rounds, meaning he could return for the World Series beginning next Friday.

Even without him, the Dodgers bullpen has excelled with a 2.15 ERA this postseason. Japanese star Roki Sasaki transitioned from starter to reliever and has become the de facto closer. He’s backed by Alex Vesia, Emmet Sheehan, and Wrobleski. Manager Dave Roberts continues a matchup-based approach after injuries to Evan Phillips, Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen, and Michael Kopech.

The NY Post's Jon Heyman shared Scott’s optimism on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he reported in an article attached to the post that the reliever is hoping to put his recent ailment behind him and return for the next round.

“More MLB notes: Back-end reliever Tanner Scott hoping to put ailment “behind” him and pitch next round”

If Scott proves healthy and effective in his simulated outings, he could give the Dodgers a valuable left-handed weapon for the World Series. His ability to neutralize lefty sluggers like those in the Mariners or Blue Jays lineups could be a difference-maker in late innings. Even if he falls short of a roster spot, Scott’s push to return highlights his determination and the organization’s depth. For a team chasing another championship, every arm matters — and Scott’s comeback could be the boost that helps L.A. finish the job.