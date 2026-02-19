Freddie Freeman established himself as a beloved member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Including sparking theories Freeman will end his career in L.A. But he's not just thinking about a World Series three-peat or his future.

The multiple WS winner reflected back on what “irks” him regarding 2025.

Even through his smile, Freeman acknowledged that he hold himself to a high standard when it comes to hitting. He dove into the part that irked him while addressing reporters at MLB Spring Training.

“There wasn’t a ‘3' at the front of my batting average last year and that irks me,” Freeman said. “That’s my goal always, to hit .300.”

Has Freddie Freeman struggled hitting wise for Dodgers?

Freeman managed to improve his batting average last season despite it irking him.

Except he settled for .295 in the end. Freeman swung at .282 the previous season.

Yet somehow the Dodgers have won World Series titles when Freeman's batting average falls below the .300 mark. The last time he surpassed that percentage was 2023 when he hit .331. But that '23 Dodgers team fell 3-0 in the National League Division Series to the rival Arizona Diamondbacks.

Freeman remains a decorated member of Dodger Blue. The 36-year-old owns nine MLB All-Star appearances and was also a part of the 2020 WS winner during the truncated COVID-19 season. That means he's one of the few current Dodgers who won it three times with Dave Roberts managing him.

The veteran now has new goals outlines — and not just limited to improving his batting average. Freeman aims to play in all 162 games this season, which would become a first for him since 2018 while with the Atlanta Braves.