Freddie Freeman is set to begin his 17th year in MLB, and his fifth with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With spring training starting soon, Freeman was asked about his desire to retire with L.A.

The 36-year-old first baseman claims that he wants to end his career with the Dodgers, according to Dodgers Nation. He admitted he isn't concerned about signing a new contract with the club, but seems more than happy to continue playing in Los Angeles for as long as he can.

“I love playing here,” said Freeman. “[It's] out of my control, I'm not worried about another contract. If they want me back, they want me back.”

Freddie Freeman is in the fifth year of his six-year, $162 million contract. He will continue his role as the Dodgers' star first baseman once again in 2026, and it sounds like he is already going to return in 2027. He's been one of the key pieces in L.A.'s back-to-back World Series wins, and he aims to win his third title with the club this season.

The nine-time All-Star first baseman is already likely to reach the Hall of Fame one day. But he's going to keep adding to his stats for at least one more year with the Dodgers. He has been a consistent bat for the club since joining in 2022. Freeman ended the 2025 campaign with a .295 batting average and .367 OBP while recording 164 hits, 24 home runs, and 90 RBIs.

Fans will get their first glimpse of Freddie Freeman this season on Saturday when the Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels in spring training. He'll be ramped up to go by Opening Day when L.A. begins the regular season with a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.