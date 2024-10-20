Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's struggles continue as he recovers from an ankle injury. Already benched in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, Freeman will once again sit for Game 6 against the New York Mets, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Injuries have affected Freeman's performance in recent months. Two months ago, he probably came back early from a hairline fracture in his right middle finger. Shortly after and just before the postseason began, Freeman injured his ankle when trying to avoid a tag when sliding into second base.

In his last 15 at-bats, he has one hit and four strikeouts. Mets LHP Sean Manaea is scheduled to pitch in Game 6. In his career, Freeman is 5-for-20 against Manaea with a walk, one home run, two RBI and four strikeouts. In Game 2, Freeman went 0-for-5 with a strikeout against Manaea. Max Muncy will replace Freeman in the lineup and he's hit two home runs off Manaea.

Dodgers seeking fourth pennant since 2017

Manager Dave Roberts is going “all hands on deck” in his bullpen approach for Game 6. Los Angeles will deploy relievers Ryan Brasier, Michael Kopech, Anthony Banda, Blake Treinen, and Daniel Hudson against the Mets. The strategy worked like a charm in Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres as the bullpen went a full nine innings in a decisive 8-0 win. Alex Vesia will not be available because of a rib injury and Brent Honeywell will not play after pitching 4.2 innings Friday.

It's a tightrope act for Roberts to find the right balance, per Yahoo's Dylan Hernandez.

“It’s not always fun when you’re going through it … certainly from my chair,” Roberts said. “But you have to kind of remain steadfast in how you use your pitchers because ultimately it’s about winning four games in a seven-game series.”

It's not just the Dodgers' stars like Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts who have stepped up this postseason. Kike Hernandez continues to amass home runs at a prolific pace. Tommy Edman has come up clutch in multiple tough spots. Max Muncy recently set a postseason record for reaching base on the most consecutive plate appearances with 11, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The first pitch for Game 6 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EST.