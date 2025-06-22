MLB fan bases are closely monitoring the myriad of pitching injuries that have afflicted the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-30) this season, but the defending World Series Champions overcame a similar calamity last year. While a scarcity of arms is obviously concerning, believe it or not, the biggest priority of this team could actually be keeping Freddie Freeman healthy. Yes, LA has other offensive stars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith, but one cannot overstate No. 5's value.

Freeman still tends to his surgically-repaired ankle, which affected him throughout the 2024 playoffs, and recently sustained a quadriceps injury. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts kept him out of the lineup for Friday's 6-5 win versus the Washington Nationals (31-45), but, as is often the case, the World Series MVP does not stay inactive for long. He is back in action on Saturday, manning first base and occupying the No. 3 slot in the batting order, per the team's X account.

Although it would be easy to sit Freeman for another game against the free-falling Nats, the 35-year-old is a quietly ferocious competitor who knows how to push through discomfort. He also manages to get himself physically strong enough to produce at a high level most of the time. Despite some June scuffles, the 2020 MVP and eight-time All-Star has a .328 batting average, nine home runs, a .398 on-base percentage, .535 slugging percentage and .933 OPS in 65 games this season.

Considering the fierce opposition the Dodgers face in the National League, they will likely need one of baseball's most consistent contributors to be in top form by the time October rolls around. The road to 100 percent health is a long and possibly unattainable one for Freddie Freeman, but he is intent on coming through for his team all the same.

The future Hall of Famer should have the opportunity to do just that on Saturday night against a Nationals club that has lost 12 of their last 13 games. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET.