As the Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to successfully defend their World Series Trophy in 2025, one of the latest concerns in an ever-growing list of issues presented to LA's finest has been the health of Freddie Freeman.

That's right, as the team still deals with double-digit pitchers on IL, with position players coming and going with all sorts of issues, and a slew of pre-game bullpen sessions, Freeman has been quietly dealing with a quad injury he suffered against the San Diego Padres earlier in the month.

While Freeman has been able to largely operate as usual, as he's been a force at the plate all season long, his inability to play unencumbered has some fans wondering if his status could take a turn for the worse as he plays through the issues instead of taking a concerted step back.

Discussing the injury with David Vassegh of Dodger Talk, Freeman noted that he's feeling okay now, but is managing the issue.

“Freddie Freeman told me he contiunes to manage his quad issue and said it's looser today than in recent games,” Vassegh said of Freeman. “‘It's in a spot that I can play thru it and doesn't effect anything right now…Just trying to manage it.'”

Just under a year removed from Freeman's shower fall last fall, which cost him time and left him limited on the run to the World Series, learning that the former MVP may again be managing a soft tissue injury during the punishing heat of a summer filled with consequential MLB baseball is yet another tough break for Dave Roberts' club.

While Freeman has appeared in all 12 games of the Dodgers so far this month, missing just a few innings due to defensive replacements and in games that were out of reach, he has moved a little slower than most would hope as he attempts to remain an active player at less than 100 percent. For LA's sake, Dodgers fans hope to see Freeman return to full strength before too long, as losing his bat from the lineup could be detrimental in maintaining the first seed in the NL West.