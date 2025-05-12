As Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is on a tear offensively to start the season, the first baseman pinpointed when the turning point came for his hot streak. With Freeman and the Dodgers looking to repeat as champions, it will help tremendously if he keeps up his performance, but the change for him came when facing Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes.

On April 25, when Los Angeles lost to Pittsburgh 3-0 in what many will call an inconsequential outing, Freeman would have to disagree. It would be a single in the sixth inning that boosted his “confidence,” according to the Los Angeles Times, where he was experiencing a relatively slow start to the season since he had been dealing with injuries.

“It was a changeup away, and I was able to stay through it and hit a line drive up the middle,” Freeman recalled. “That’s when I kind of figured things were working … That’s when my confidence in my swing kind of skyrocketed, was after that hit.”

Entering that game against the Pirates, Freeman was hitting .250, and now, 16 games later, he's on possibly one of the best durations of his productive career. In the last 61 at-bats, the veteran is hitting a .475 batting average with five home runs and 22 RBIs to go along with six doubles and a triple.

“I just think he’s relentless,” manager Dave Roberts said of Freeman. “I can’t remember him being this good, for this long.”

“He’s been ailing,” Roberts continued. “But he’s moving really well. And he’s doing a really nice job of sort of playing with a governor, managing it, knowing when to pick his spots, manage his work, all that.”

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman tries to explain what's changed

While Freeman made legendary moments for the Dodgers last season, like in parts of the World Series, it was a down season to his standards as he batted a .282 average, his lowest since 2015.

“There’d be spurts last year where it was good, and then it’d go away,” Freeman said. “Even at the beginning of this year, it was still a little cutty.”

That single in the sixth inning against Skenes on that day reinforced what Freeman said that he's able to get pitches that he can golf for, balls that are down and away.

“The previous two weeks, I would probably have rolled that over,” Freeman said. “But that pitch in that location, and how I hit it off Paul in that at-bat, I felt like I was in a good spot. It kind of helped my confidence.”

“I don’t know what changed,” Freeman said. “I’ve been doing the same routine, the same thing. That’s why you can never figure this game out. You just gotta ride it out. Just seeing strikes and hitting them. I wish there was more I could give you. I do the same routine every day, try to hit strikes. And they’re just falling right now.”

At any rate, the star won't complain as the Dodgers are 27-14, which puts them first in the NL West as they next face the Athletics on Tuesday, starting a three-game series