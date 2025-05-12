Mother's Day 2025 took on a different meaning for Freddie Freeman. The Los Angeles Dodgers star walked into Chase Field Sunday with his mom inside his heart. Then delivered a poignant message following his epic performance.

Freeman took to the plate four times, delivering four hits. But that wasn't all.

The World Series winner touched home plate twice on runs. He drove three runners in off his swing. Finally, he blasted a 405-foot home run over right center field off a 79 mph curve ball. Freeman powered the 8-1 Dodgers romp of the Arizona Diamondbacks — with his mother watching from above.

The 35-year-old spoke about honoring his fallen mother Rosemary after the game. He shared this message with Dodgers reporter Kristen Watson.

“I know my mom is looking down, having a great time, especially after one of these games,” Freeman told Watson.

He added how he can celebrate the holiday for a new reason: With his wife Chelsea and their children.

“Mother's Day was a sad day for me for a long time. But now that Chelsea and I have three boys, Mother's Days are quite happy. Mother's Day is a great time,” Freeman said.

What happened to Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's mother?

Rosemary Freeman battled a rare form of cancer.

She suffered from melanoma — a skin cancer. She survived her first bout during a time the future Dodgers slugger was four. However, the cancer returned when Freeman turned 10. This time taking her life on June 13, 2000. Rosemary Freeman was only 47 when she passed.

Freeman became vocal about his mother's presence. He shared her impact via Shared Grief in 2015.

“My mom was my rock,” he said. “[She did] everything she could do to make sure I was doing what I loved and what I loved was baseball … It was definitely a very tough, hard time. I didn’t know any kids that lost another parent, so I just focused on baseball.”

Freeman went on to become The Orange County Register's 2007 Player of the Year while being raised by his dad. He starred for El Modena High then signed a letter of intent to play for collegiate baseball powerhouse Cal State Fullerton.

He's since become one of the faces of the Dodgers and for manager Dave Roberts. He's won two World Series titles (2021 came with the Atlanta Braves). Freeman also trails Aaron Judge in batting average. Lastly, Freeman joined the 3,000-hit club on April 24.

But Sunday took on a whole new meaning. He made sure to honor his mother's memory through hitting everything, including his seventh inning homer.