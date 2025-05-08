Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman is on a roll. Freeman is pursuing 3,000 hits amid his 15th season.

The Dodgers dominated the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, 10-1, and Freeman played a considerable role. He put on a clinic, going 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs.

Also, he finds himself behind Aaron Judge in batting average, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Freeman is batting .362, whereas Judge is batting .412 among hitters with at least 90 at-bats.

Freeman is also on a 12-game hitting streak, with eight extra-base hits and 18 RBIs. In the last twelve games, he is batting .478.

This is a significant turnaround for Freeman and the Dodgers, especially for Freeman, who overcame a shower-related ankle injury in early April. He actually slipped in the shower and hurt his ankle.

The Dodgers are currently 25-12 and first in the National League West. Despite his freak injury, Freeman is fulfilling expectations thus far.

Freddie Freeman is the Dodgers' focal point .

For all the Dodgers' assets (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, etc.), Freeman plays an integral role in their success. He is one of the league's most effective hitters and infielders.

His significance to the team was enhanced by signing a six-year, $162 million contract in 2022.

He is the longest-serving veteran and the 2024 World Series MVP. Freeman is one of the league's most consistent hitters and a talented first baseman known for his versatility.

For this year, Freeman is remaining a consistent presence. He's had some big moments at the plate, including hitting three home runs against the Atlanta Braves on May 3.

Freeman's performance on Wednesday is a strong indicator that he is still in his prime. For all the early concerns about the Dodgers in terms of injuries to key talent, Freeman's presence provides a tremendous sense of relief.

Even while the pitching staff wrestles with inconsistency, there is Freeman to provide that at the plate.